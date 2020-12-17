Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Cryptocurrencies  >  Bitcoin - United States Dollar    BTCUSD   

BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR

(BTCUSD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase files with regulators to go public

12/17/2020 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Coinbase Inc said on Thursday it had confidentially applied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public in a move that would make it the first major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to list on the stock market.

Coinbase's announcement comes as Bitcoin hit a record high on Thursday, just a day after passing the $20,000 milestone for the first time, amid surging interest from larger investors.

Reuters reported in July that Coinbase started plans for a stock-market listing and was exploring going public via a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

A direct listing lets insiders sell instantly and without the support of traditional underwriters - a recipe for potentially high volatility in early trading.

Coinbase did not specify in its statement whether it would pursue an IPO or a direct listing. (https://bit.ly/3ahJEyB)

If the SEC approves Coinbase's listing plans, it would represent a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates vying for mainstream endorsement.

Many cryptocurrencies have struggled to win the trust of mainstream investors and the general public due to their speculative nature and potential for money laundering.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is one of the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms globally and has more than 35 million users in more than 100 countries.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Armstrong, in September offered a severance package to employees unwilling to cope with the cryptocurrency exchange's new policy of not entertaining discussions on societal and political issues.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2020
All news about BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
11/17Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record
RE
06/05Expecting a spike in bitcoin? Investors say it may take time
RE
05/08As pandemic rages, anything goes for bitcoin's third 'halving'
RE
03/06SHORTAGE OF CHINESE PARTS CAUSED $50 : U.n.
RE
03/03Is it a currency? A commodity? Bitcoin has an identity crisis
RE
02/05Fedcoin? The U.S. central bank is looking into it
RE
01/23MORE CENTRAL BANKS LOOK TO ISSUE OWN : Bis
RE
2019GRAPHIC : The best year financial markets have ever had?
RE
2019FED'S BRAINARD : Facebook's Libra faces 'core set' of regulatory hurdles
RE
2019With hashes and hedges, power-hungry crypto miners court investors
RE
More news
Chart BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin - United States Dollar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ