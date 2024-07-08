This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Most large cryptocurrencies were up during U.S. morning trading on Monday, with Cardano seeing the biggest change, rising 5.39% to 38 cents.

Seven additional currencies posted upswings Monday. Chainlink rose 5.07% to $13.29, and Avalanche climbed 3.20% to $26.79.

Solana climbed 2.68% to $140.43, while Ripple rose 1.97% to 44 cents. Ethereum rose 1.16% to $3,033.61.

Dogecoin and Polkadot rounded out the increases for Monday, with gains of 1.16% to 11 cents and 0.46% to $6.10, respectively.

On the other hand, Bitcoin posted the only drop, falling 0.18% to $57,148.90.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. declined 1.24% to $220.90, while MicroStrategy Inc. increased 2.42% to $1,312.78. Riot Platforms Inc. shares climbed 1.41% to $9.78, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. rose 1.81% to $20.54.

Block Inc. shed 1.51% to $64.79 and Tesla Inc. slid 0.98% to $249.05.

PayPal Holdings Inc. declined 1.03% to $59.15, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares sank 0.65% to $6.14. NVIDIA Corp. increased 3.15% to $129.80, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed 1.56% to $174.59.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF climbed 0.15% to $36.12. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, climbed 0.14% to $14.08.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-24 1018ET