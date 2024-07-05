July 05, 2024 at 10:17 am EDT

All large cryptocurrencies were down during U.S. morning trading on Friday, with Cardano [s: ADAUSD] seeing the biggest move, tumbling 7.53% to 35 cents.

Dogecoin dropped 6.35% to 10 cents, and Chainlink dropped 6.23% to $12.21.

Ethereum shed 6.23% to $2,970.18 on Friday, while Bitcoin declined 4.23% to $55,840.60 and Ripple declined 5.37% to 42 cents.

Avalanche and Polkadot fell 2.32% to $24.84 and 1.46% to $5.67

Solana posted the smallest drop with a 1.32% decline to $133.08.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. declined 4.94% to $213.82, while MicroStrategy Inc. fell 5.54% to $1,230.00. Riot Platforms Inc. shares declined 2.93% to $9.29, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declined 5.24% to $19.88.

Block Inc. sank 0.12% to $64.36 and Tesla Inc. increased 1.11% to $249.13.

PayPal Holdings Inc. slipped 0.75% to $59.19, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares dropped 1.30% to $6.08. NVIDIA Corp. slid 0.81% to $127.25, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. increased 2.69% to $168.31.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF dropped 2.05% to $35.41. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, fell 5.28% to $13.48.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

