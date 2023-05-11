  1. Celsius Network (CEL/USD)
Real-time Crypto - 02:57:50 2023-05-11 pm EDT Intraday chart for Celsius Network (CEL/USD) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.2319 USD -2.44% -14.16% -48.95%
08:09pm BlockFi gets court permission to return $297 million to Wallet customers RE
May. 03 EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Brace for Fed Decision DJ
Latest news about Celsius Network (CEL/USD)
BlockFi gets court permission to return $297 million to Wallet customers
EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Brace for Fed Decision
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
Cryptocurrencies Bid for Gains After Fed's Rate Increase Prompted Last Week's Slide
Celsius Network remains open to other bids after NovaWulf offer
US digital asset fund, venture capital firm to raise $100 million for two new blockchain funds
U.S. SEC charges Terra founder Do Kwon with fraud
Celsius Network chooses NovaWulf bid for bankruptcy exit
FTX judge weighs demand for independent bankruptcy investigation
Headlines
BlockFi gets court permission to return $297 million to Wallet customers

Today at 02:09 pm

Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Today at 08:36 am

Bittrex approved to borrow $7 million bankruptcy loan in bitcoin

May 10, 2023 at 06:09 pm

Robinhood revenue surges as higher rates bolster interest income

May 10, 2023 at 04:14 pm

Stablecoin Tether's reserves hit $81.8 billion in Q1 - reserves report

May 10, 2023 at 11:43 am

