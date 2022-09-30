Advanced search
09/30Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans
RE
09/26North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
09/25News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

09/30/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
(Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans.

New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity, in a filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors.

The lender also listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet and had about 23,000 outstanding loans to retail borrowers totaling $411 million backed by collateral with a market value of $765.5 million in digital assets, as of July 13 this year.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
