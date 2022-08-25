Dogecoin Gained 0.13% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.13% to $0.069
--Up four of the past five days
--Up three consecutive days, up 2.53% over this period
--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 16, 2022, when it rose 16.41%
--Down 2.12% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 26.82%
--Down 59.31% year-to-date
--Down 89.72% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 74.44% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.271
--Down 77.70% from its 52-week high of $0.311 on Sept. 5, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 38.53% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.072
--Up 3.67% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 17, 2022, when it was up as much as 3.77%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
08-25-22 1730ET