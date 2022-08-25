Log in
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  05:48 2022-08-25 pm EDT
0.0692 USD   +1.84%
Dogecoin Gained 0.13% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.13% to $0.069


--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 2.53% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 16, 2022, when it rose 16.41%

--Down 2.12% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 26.82%

--Down 59.31% year-to-date

--Down 89.72% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.44% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.271

--Down 77.70% from its 52-week high of $0.311 on Sept. 5, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 38.53% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.072

--Up 3.67% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 17, 2022, when it was up as much as 3.77%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1730ET

TrendsNeutralBearishBearish