Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:55 2022-09-20 pm EDT
0.0586 USD   +0.09%
09/19Dogecoin Lost 1.90% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16Dogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15Dogecoin Lost 2.08% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.0002 today or 0.27% to $0.059


--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 5.45% month-to-date

--Down 65.58% year-to-date

--Down 91.3% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.94% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.202

--Down 80.52% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.21% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.060

--Up 3.44% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1730ET

All news about DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
09/19Dogecoin Lost 1.90% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16Dogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15Dogecoin Lost 2.08% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15BigCommerce Taps BitPay, CoinPayments to Offer Crypto Payment Option in Select Countrie..
MT
09/14Dogecoin Gained 0.79% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13Dogecoin Lost 5.74% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12Dogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09Dogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08Dogecoin Lost 0.96% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07Dogecoin Gained 3.95% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Duration : Period :
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish