Dogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0002 today or 0.27% to $0.059

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 5.45% month-to-date

--Down 65.58% year-to-date

--Down 91.3% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.94% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.202

--Down 80.52% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.21% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.060

--Up 3.44% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1730ET