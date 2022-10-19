Dogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0002 today or 0.27% to $0.060

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 11, 2022, when it traded at $0.060

--Up four of the past five days

--Down 0.98% month-to-date

--Down 65.01% year-to-date

--Down 91.15% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.69% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it traded at $0.256

--Down 80.19% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.14% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.061

--Up 2.22% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 6, 2022, when it was up as much as 3.71%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

