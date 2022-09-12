Dogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0002 today or 0.36% to $0.064

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 26, 2022, when it traded at $0.066

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 5.23% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 14, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 17, 2022, when it rose 11.6%

--Up 3.4% month-to-date

--Down 62.35% year-to-date

--Down 90.48% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.10% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 13, 2021), when it traded at $0.238

--Down 78.69% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 28.18% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.065

--Up 2.39% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1731ET