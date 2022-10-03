Dogecoin Gained 0.50% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0003 today or 0.50% to $0.060

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 64.62% year-to-date

--Down 91.06% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.86% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it traded at $0.240

--Down 79.97% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.46% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.060

--Up 0.80% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

