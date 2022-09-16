Dogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0004 today or 0.62% to $0.060

--Up six of the past eight days

--Down 3.21% month-to-date

--Down 64.76% year-to-date

--Down 91.09% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.99% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2021), when it traded at $0.240

--Down 80.05% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.98% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.060

--Up 0.65% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1731ET