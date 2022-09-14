Dogecoin Gained 0.79% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0005 today or 0.79% to $0.061

--Up five of the past six days

--Down 1.76% month-to-date

--Down 64.23% year-to-date

--Down 90.96% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.13% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2021), when it traded at $0.245

--Down 79.76% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.78% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.061

--Up 1.57% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

