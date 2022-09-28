Dogecoin Gained 1.01% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.01% to $0.061

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 1.66% month-to-date

--Down 64.2% year-to-date

--Down 90.95% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.92% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2021), when it traded at $0.196

--Down 79.74% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.90% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.061

--Up 1.13% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1729ET