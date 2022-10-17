Dogecoin Gained 1.07% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.07% to $0.060

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 4, 2022, when it gained 8.43%

--Up three consecutive days, up 1.82% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 6, 2022, when it rose 6.14%

--Down 0.75% month-to-date

--Down 64.93% year-to-date

--Down 91.13% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.98% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 18, 2021), when it traded at $0.249

--Down 80.15% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.42% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.060

--Up 1.54% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

