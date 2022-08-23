Dogecoin Gained 1.17% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.17% to $0.068

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 3.42% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 26.82%

--Down 59.85% year-to-date

--Down 89.85% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 77.09% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it traded at $0.299

--Down 78.00% from its 52-week high of $0.311 on Sept. 5, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.69% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.069

--Up 2.41% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

