Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:36 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.0683 USD   -0.73%
08/23Dogecoin Gained 1.17% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22Dogecoin Lost 3.01% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19Dogecoin Lost 10.87% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dogecoin Gained 1.21% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.21% to $0.069


--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.4% over this period

--Down 2.25% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 26.82%

--Down 59.37% year-to-date

--Down 89.73% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.07% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2021), when it traded at $0.289

--Down 77.73% from its 52-week high of $0.311 on Sept. 5, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 38.35% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.070

--Up 1.70% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1729ET

All news about DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
08/23Dogecoin Gained 1.17% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22Dogecoin Lost 3.01% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19Dogecoin Lost 10.87% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18Dogecoin Lost 5.50% to $0.078 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17Dogecoin Lost 4.13% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16Dogecoin Gained 11.30% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15Dogecoin Lost 4.69% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/12Dogecoin Gained 0.97% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11Dogecoin Gained 0.89% to $0.071 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Phunware, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
More news
Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Duration : Period :
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish