Dogecoin Gained 1.21% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.21% to $0.086
--Up three of the past four days
--Up two consecutive days, up 2.87% over this period
--Down 30.78% month-to-date
--Down 49.35% year-to-date
--Down 87.2% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 63.93% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.239
--Down 63.93% from its 52-week high of $0.239 on Nov. 16, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 72.44% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.089
--Up 4.75% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-15-22 1730ET