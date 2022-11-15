Advanced search
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:32 2022-11-15 pm EST
0.0867 USD   +1.04%
11/14Dogecoin Gained 1.65% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
11/14Top Cryptocurrencies Fall; Bitcoin Holds Above $16,000
MT
11/14Crypto.com says balance sheet strong, exchange not in trouble
RE
Dogecoin Gained 1.21% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.21% to $0.086


--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.87% over this period

--Down 30.78% month-to-date

--Down 49.35% year-to-date

--Down 87.2% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.93% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.239

--Down 63.93% from its 52-week high of $0.239 on Nov. 16, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 72.44% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.089

--Up 4.75% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1730ET

