Dogecoin Gained 1.88% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.88% to $0.059

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 4.58% month-to-date

--Down 65.26% year-to-date

--Down 91.22% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.29% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.222

--Down 80.34% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 18.29% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.059

--Up 2.38% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1729ET