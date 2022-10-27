Advanced search
Dogecoin Gained 11.41% to $0.080 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.008 today or 11.41% to $0.080


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 17, 2022, when it traded at $0.082

--Up three consecutive days, up 34.46% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending June 2, 2021 when it rose 35.13%

--Up 32.98% month-to-date

--Down 53.01% year-to-date

--Down 88.12% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.40% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2021), when it traded at $0.301

--Down 73.40% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 60.01% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.085; highest intraday level since Aug. 17, 2022, when it hit $0.089

--Up 18.83% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 25.30%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1742ET

