DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  05:50 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.1399 USD   +10.24%
10/31Dogecoin Gained 5.41% to $0.125 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31Top Cryptocurrencies Drop; Bitcoin Holds Above $20,000
MT
10/29Dogecoin surges on Elon Musk's Twitter deal
RE
Dogecoin Gained 11.74% to $0.139 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.015 today or 11.74% to $0.139


--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 27, 2022 when it traded at $0.139

--Up seven of the past eight days

--Up two consecutive days, up 17.79% over this period

--Down 18.24% year-to-date

--Down 79.33% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.18% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 2, 2021), when it traded at $0.274

--Down 49.87% from its 52-week high of $0.278 on Nov. 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 178.38% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.158; highest intraday level since April 26, 2022 when it hit $0.166

--Up 27.05% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1731ET

