Dogecoin Gained 14.86% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.009 today or 14.86% to $0.072

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 18, 2022, when it traded at $0.078

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 24.14%

--Up two consecutive days, up 20.69% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 29, 2021, when it rose 21.61%

--Up 19.37% month-to-date

--Down 57.82% year-to-date

--Down 89.34% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.19% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2021), when it traded at $0.241

--Down 76.12% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.63% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.074; highest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2022, when it hit $0.078

--Up 17.66% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 25.30%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1730ET