Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:24 2022-10-26 pm EDT
0.0724 USD   +14.88%
10/25Dogecoin Gained 5.07% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/24Dogecoin Lost 0.38% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21Dogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dogecoin Gained 14.86% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/26/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.009 today or 14.86% to $0.072


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 18, 2022, when it traded at $0.078

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 24.14%

--Up two consecutive days, up 20.69% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 29, 2021, when it rose 21.61%

--Up 19.37% month-to-date

--Down 57.82% year-to-date

--Down 89.34% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.19% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2021), when it traded at $0.241

--Down 76.12% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.63% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.074; highest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2022, when it hit $0.078

--Up 17.66% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 25.30%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1730ET

All news about DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
10/25Dogecoin Gained 5.07% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/24Dogecoin Lost 0.38% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21Dogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21Top Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Reverses Course to Maintain $19,000 Level
MT
10/20Dogecoin Lost 0.30% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/19Dogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/18Dogecoin Lost 0.50% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/17Dogecoin Gained 1.07% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/14Dogecoin Lost 1.63% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/13Dogecoin Lost 0.47% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Duration : Period :
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish