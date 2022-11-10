Dogecoin Gained 23.85% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.017 today or 23.85% to $0.089
--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 29, 2022, when it gained 52.22%
--Snaps a four day losing streak
--Down 28.51% month-to-date
--Down 47.69% year-to-date
--Down 86.78% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 65.95% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it traded at $0.262
--Down 65.95% from its 52-week high of $0.262 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 78.10% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.094
--Up 30.27% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 29, 2022, when it was up as much as 78.50%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-10-22 1729ET