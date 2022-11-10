Dogecoin Gained 23.85% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.017 today or 23.85% to $0.089

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 29, 2022, when it gained 52.22%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 28.51% month-to-date

--Down 47.69% year-to-date

--Down 86.78% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.95% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it traded at $0.262

--Down 65.95% from its 52-week high of $0.262 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 78.10% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.094

--Up 30.27% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 29, 2022, when it was up as much as 78.50%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

