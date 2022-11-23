Dogecoin Gained 3.74% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 3.74% to $0.081

--Up two consecutive days, up 9.45% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 15.15%

--Down 35.05% month-to-date

--Down 52.48% year-to-date

--Down 87.99% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 62.81% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 24, 2021), when it traded at $0.218

--Down 63.52% from its 52-week high of $0.222 on Nov. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 61.81% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.083

--Up 6.76% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1735ET