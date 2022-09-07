Dogecoin Gained 3.95% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 3.95% to $0.062

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 16, 2022, when it gained 11.30%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 0.79% month-to-date

--Down 63.88% year-to-date

--Down 90.87% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.53% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 8, 2021), when it traded at $0.251

--Down 79.56% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 22.98% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.062

--Up 3.95% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1729ET