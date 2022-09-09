Dogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 4.17% to $0.063

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 16, 2022, when it gained 11.30%

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 2.35% month-to-date

--Down 62.74% year-to-date

--Down 90.58% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.55% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2021), when it traded at $0.240

--Down 78.91% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 26.88% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.065

--Up 6.38% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 16, 2022, when it was up as much as 16.07%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

