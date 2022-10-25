Dogecoin Gained 5.07% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 5.07% to $0.063

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it traded at $0.064

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 4, 2022, when it gained 8.43%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 3.92% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 12.23%

--Down 63.28% year-to-date

--Down 90.72% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.49% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 26, 2021), when it traded at $0.266

--Down 79.21% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 25.04% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.064; highest intraday level since Oct. 7, 2022, when it hit $0.064

--Up 7.86% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 4, 2022, when it was up as much as 9.49%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1730ET