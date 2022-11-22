Advanced search
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:13 2022-11-22 pm EST
0.0758 USD   +1.65%
11/21Dogecoin Lost 3.63% to $0.074 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
11/21Coinbase Global to Become WooCommerce's Crypto Payment Processing Partner
MT
11/18Dogecoin Lost 0.73% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Dogecoin Gained 5.50% to $0.078 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 5.50% to $0.078


--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 12, 2022, when it gained 10.21%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 37.39% month-to-date

--Down 54.19% year-to-date

--Down 88.42% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.50% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.226

--Down 65.50% from its 52-week high of $0.226 on Nov. 23, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 55.98% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.079

--Up 6.99% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 14, 2022, when it was up as much as 8.56%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1731ET

Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
