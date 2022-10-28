Dogecoin Gained 5.61% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 5.61% to $0.085

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 16, 2022, when it traded at $0.086

--Up four consecutive days, up 42% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 12, 2022, when it rose for 4 straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending May 7, 2021 when it rose 54.14%

--Up 40.44% month-to-date; On pace for best month since April 2021 when it gained 509.26%

--Down 50.37% year-to-date

--Down 87.45% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.16% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it traded at $0.293

--Down 71.16% from its 52-week high of $0.293 on Oct. 29, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 68.98% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.088; highest intraday level since Aug. 17, 2022, when it hit $0.089

--Up 10.14% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1730ET