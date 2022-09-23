Dogecoin Gained 6.25% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 6.25% to $0.063

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $0.064

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 16, 2022, when it gained 11.30%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 8.24% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 14, 2022, when it rose 11.95%

--Up 1.39% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 12.23%

--Down 63.09% year-to-date

--Down 90.67% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.32% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 24, 2021), when it traded at $0.212

--Down 79.11% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 25.68% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.064; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $0.064

--Up 8.46% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 16, 2022, when it was up as much as 16.07%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1729ET