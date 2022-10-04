Dogecoin Gained 8.43% to $0.065 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.005 today or 8.43% to $0.065

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 26, 2022, when it traded at $0.066

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 16, 2022, when it gained 11.30%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 8.97% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 24, 2022, when it rose 9.09%

--Down 61.64% year-to-date

--Down 90.3% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.01% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 5, 2021), when it traded at $0.252

--Down 78.29% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 30.62% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.066; highest intraday level since Sept. 24, 2022, when it hit $0.068

--Up 9.49% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 16, 2022, when it was up as much as 16.07%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1733ET