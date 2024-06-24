Large cryptocurrencies were mixed during U.S. morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin [s: DOGEUSD] seeing the biggest move, dropping 3.42% to 12 cents.

Chainlink led the increases with a 1.87% climb to $13.59.

Five other currencies posted reductions Monday. Bitcoin fell 3.29% to $61,600.50, and Ethereum dropped 3.23% to $3,322.61.

Cardano fell 1.19% to 38 cents, and Solana slipped 129.02% to $129.02.

Avalanche recorded the smallest decline, dropping 0.88% to $24.89.

In addition to Chainlink, two other cryptocurrencies saw increases. Polkadot rose 0.61% to $5.69, and Ripple rose 0.30% to 48 cents.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. fell 3.22% to $218.58, while MicroStrategy Inc. fell 3.18% to $1,436.65. Riot Platforms Inc. shares dropped 1.20% to $9.44, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. dropped 2.81% to $18.67.

Block Inc. rose 3.35% to $65.08 and Tesla Inc. rose 2.62% to $187.80.

PayPal Holdings Inc. slid 0.58% to $60.26, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares climbed 1.03% to $6.86. NVIDIA Corp. declined 2.92% to $122.88, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. fell 1.05% to $159.54.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF sank 0.57% to $35.15. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, shed 2.51% to $13.38.

