Most large cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin seeing the biggest move, falling 3.53% to 15 cents.

Six additional currencies posted drops Tuesday. Solana dropped 3.13% to $132.00, and Avalanche shed 2.29% to $34.08.

Polkadot declined 2.29% to $6.54, while Ripple dropped 1.19% to 49 cents. Bitcoin slipped 0.68% to $62,736.60.

Ethereum, which posted the smallest decrease, sank 0.48% to $3,068.00

On the other hand, two cryptos posted increases, with Chainlink seeing the largest rise at 3.60% to 0 cents. Cardano rose 0.88% to 46 cents.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. shed 4.11% to $214.23, while MicroStrategy Inc. dropped 3.21% to $1,292.98. Riot Platforms Inc. shares shed 3.97% to $8.23, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. dropped 3.89% to $14.56.

Block Inc. slid 0.65% to $73.02 and Tesla Inc. declined 4.16% to $154.77.

PayPal Holdings Inc. sank 0.31% to $63.31, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares sank 0.52% to $7.58. NVIDIA Corp. increased 1.70% to $874.61, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. increased 2.16% to $163.79.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF slid 0.99% to $31.02. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, dropped 3.36% to $10.05.

