Dogecoin Lost 0.30% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0002 today or 0.30% to $0.059
--Down two of the past three days
--Down 1.28% month-to-date
--Down 65.11% year-to-date
--Down 91.18% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 75.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.244
--Down 80.25% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 18.78% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.058
--Down 2.25% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-20-22 1729ET