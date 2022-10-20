Dogecoin Lost 0.30% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0002 today or 0.30% to $0.059

--Down two of the past three days

--Down 1.28% month-to-date

--Down 65.11% year-to-date

--Down 91.18% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.244

--Down 80.25% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 18.78% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.058

--Down 2.25% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1729ET