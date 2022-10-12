Dogecoin Lost 0.32% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0002 today or 0.32% to $0.060

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 2, 2022, when it traded at $0.060

--Down seven of the past eight days

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.74% over this period

--Down 0.45% month-to-date

--Down 64.82% year-to-date

--Down 91.11% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.85% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 13, 2021), when it traded at $0.229

--Down 80.09% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.78% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.059

--Down 1.45% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1730ET