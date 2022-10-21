Dogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0002 today or 0.37% to $0.059

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 0.67% over this period

--Down 1.64% month-to-date

--Down 65.24% year-to-date

--Down 91.21% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.12% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 22, 2021), when it traded at $0.248

--Down 80.33% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 18.35% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.057; lowest intraday level since Oct. 13, 2022, when it hit $0.055

--Down 3.65% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Oct. 13, 2022, when it was down as much as 8.04%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1731ET