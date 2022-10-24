Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:28 2022-10-24 pm EDT
0.0594 USD   -1.69%
10/21Dogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21Top Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Reverses Course to Maintain $19,000 Level
MT
10/20Dogecoin Lost 0.30% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dogecoin Lost 0.38% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.0002 today or 0.38% to $0.060


--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 0.45% over this period

--Down 1.1% month-to-date

--Down 65.05% year-to-date

--Down 91.16% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 77.58% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it traded at $0.266

--Down 80.22% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.00% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.059

--Down 1.81% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1731ET

All news about DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
10/21Dogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21Top Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Reverses Course to Maintain $19,000 Level
MT
10/20Dogecoin Lost 0.30% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/19Dogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/18Dogecoin Lost 0.50% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/17Dogecoin Gained 1.07% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/14Dogecoin Lost 1.63% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/13Dogecoin Lost 0.47% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/12Dogecoin Lost 0.32% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/11Dogecoin Lost 0.69% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Duration : Period :
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish