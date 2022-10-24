Dogecoin Lost 0.38% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0002 today or 0.38% to $0.060

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 0.45% over this period

--Down 1.1% month-to-date

--Down 65.05% year-to-date

--Down 91.16% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 77.58% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it traded at $0.266

--Down 80.22% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.00% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.059

--Down 1.81% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

