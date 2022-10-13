Advanced search
Dogecoin Lost 0.47% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.0003 today or 0.47% to $0.060


--Down eight of the past nine days

--Down four consecutive days, down 4.19% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 8, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Down 0.91% month-to-date

--Down 64.98% year-to-date

--Down 91.15% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.31% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it traded at $0.232

--Down 80.18% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.22% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.055; lowest intraday level since June 19, 2022 when it hit $0.050

--Down 8.04% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Aug. 19, 2022, when it was down as much as 12.91%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1730ET

