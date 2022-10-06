Dogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down 0.67% today to $0.064

--Down two consecutive days, down 2.11% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 26, 2022, when it fell 5.68%

--Down 62.45% year-to-date

--Down 90.51% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.95% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it traded at $0.246

--Down 78.75% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.86% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.064

--Down 1.23% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1732ET