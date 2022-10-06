Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:35 2022-10-06 pm EDT
0.0633 USD   -2.32%
10/05Dogecoin Lost 1.45% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/04Dogecoin Gained 8.43% to $0.065 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03Dogecoin Gained 0.50% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down 0.67% today to $0.064


--Down two consecutive days, down 2.11% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 26, 2022, when it fell 5.68%

--Down 62.45% year-to-date

--Down 90.51% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.95% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it traded at $0.246

--Down 78.75% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.86% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.064

--Down 1.23% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1732ET

All news about DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
10/05Dogecoin Lost 1.45% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/04Dogecoin Gained 8.43% to $0.065 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03Dogecoin Gained 0.50% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30Dogecoin Lost 0.50% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29Dogecoin Lost 0.80% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28Dogecoin Gained 1.01% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27Dogecoin Lost 0.84% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/26Dogecoin Lost 0.86% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23Dogecoin Gained 6.25% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23Top Cryptocurrencies Skid; Bitcoin Drops Below $19,000
MT
More news
Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Duration : Period :
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish