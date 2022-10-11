Dogecoin Lost 0.69% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.0004 today or 0.69% to $0.060

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 2, 2022, when it traded at $0.060

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.44% over this period

--Down 0.13% month-to-date

--Down 64.71% year-to-date

--Down 91.08% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.27% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2021), when it traded at $0.225

--Down 80.02% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.16% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.058; lowest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2022, when it hit $0.056

--Down 4.89% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 25, 2022, when it was down as much as 5.20%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1730ET