Dogecoin Lost 0.84% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.84% to $0.060

--Down three consecutive days, down 6.47% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 15, 2022, when it fell 6.97%

--Down 2.64% month-to-date

--Down 64.56% year-to-date

--Down 91.04% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.80% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2021), when it traded at $0.200

--Down 79.94% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.68% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.060

--Down 1.82% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1729ET