Dogecoin Lost 0.86% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.86% to $0.061

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.68% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 6, 2022, when it fell 6.42%

--Down 1.82% month-to-date

--Down 64.26% year-to-date

--Down 90.96% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.71% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 27, 2021), when it traded at $0.201

--Down 79.77% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.70% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.060

--Down 2.57% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1734ET