Dogecoin Lost 0.94% to $0.058 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.94% to $0.058

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 18, 2022 when it traded at $0.050

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 6.34% month-to-date

--Down 65.9% year-to-date

--Down 91.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.35% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 22, 2021), when it traded at $0.227

--Down 80.70% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 16.11% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.058

--Down 1.57% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1729ET