Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:34 2022-09-08 pm EDT
0.0607 USD   -0.48%
09/07Dogecoin Gained 3.95% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands
RE
09/06Dogecoin Lost 4.76% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dogecoin Lost 0.96% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.96% to $0.061


--Down three of the past four days

--Down 1.74% month-to-date

--Down 64.23% year-to-date

--Down 90.96% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.70% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 9, 2021), when it traded at $0.251

--Down 79.75% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.80% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.060

--Down 3.04% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1730ET

All news about DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
09/07Dogecoin Gained 3.95% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands
RE
09/06Dogecoin Lost 4.76% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/05Dogecoin Lost 1.74% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02Dogecoin Lost 1.62% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/01Dogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/31Dogecoin Gained 0.40% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30Dogecoin Lost 2.62% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29Dogecoin Lost 0.64% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26Dogecoin Lost 5.19% to $0.066 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Duration : Period :
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish