Dogecoin Lost 1.63% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 1.63% to $0.059

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it traded at $0.058

--Down nine of the past 10 days

--Down five consecutive days, down 5.75% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 13, 2022 when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Sept. 29, 2022, when it fell 6.29%

--Down 2.52% month-to-date

--Down 65.55% year-to-date

--Down 91.29% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.44% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 15, 2021), when it traded at $0.239

--Down 80.50% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.29% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.059

--Down 1.88% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1733ET