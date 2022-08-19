Dogecoin Lost 10.87% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.008 today or 10.87% to $0.069

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 4, 2022, when it traded at $0.067

--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 12.21%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 19.26% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 14, 2022 when it fell 21.93%

--Down 2.32% month-to-date

--Down 59.4% year-to-date

--Down 89.74% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 78.68% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 20, 2021), when it traded at $0.324

--Down 78.68% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 38.25% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.068; lowest intraday level since Aug. 10, 2022, when it hit $0.067

--Down 12.91% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 13.53%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1729ET