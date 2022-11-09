Advanced search
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  05:51 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.0733 USD   -16.97%
Dogecoin Lost 18.95% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Dogecoin is down $0.017 today or 18.95% to $0.072


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it traded at $0.072

--Down five of the past six days

--Down four consecutive days, down 43.54% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 25, 2019, when it fell 0%

--Down 42.27% month-to-date

--Down 57.76% year-to-date

--Down 89.32% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.84% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 10, 2021), when it traded at $0.247

--Down 72.51% from its 52-week high of $0.262 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.80% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.071; lowest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $0.062

--Down 20.22% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1731ET

