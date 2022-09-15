Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  06:14 2022-09-15 pm EDT
0.0593 USD   -3.06%
09/14Dogecoin Gained 0.79% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13Dogecoin Lost 5.74% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12Dogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dogecoin Lost 2.08% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 2.08% to $0.060


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2022, when it traded at $0.059

--Down two of the past three days

--Down 3.8% month-to-date

--Down 64.98% year-to-date

--Down 91.15% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.58% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.235

--Down 80.18% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.24% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.059; lowest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2022, when it hit $0.057

--Down 3.76% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1730ET

All news about DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
09/14Dogecoin Gained 0.79% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13Dogecoin Lost 5.74% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12Dogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09Dogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08Dogecoin Lost 0.96% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07Dogecoin Gained 3.95% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands
RE
09/06Dogecoin Lost 4.76% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/05Dogecoin Lost 1.74% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02Dogecoin Lost 1.62% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Duration : Period :
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish