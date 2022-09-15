Dogecoin Lost 2.08% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 2.08% to $0.060

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2022, when it traded at $0.059

--Down two of the past three days

--Down 3.8% month-to-date

--Down 64.98% year-to-date

--Down 91.15% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.58% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.235

--Down 80.18% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.24% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.059; lowest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2022, when it hit $0.057

--Down 3.76% at today's intraday low

