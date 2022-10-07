Dogecoin Lost 2.99% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 2.99% to $0.062

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 25, 2022, when it dropped 4.86%

--Down three consecutive days, down 5.03% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 27, 2022, when it fell 6.47%

--Up 3.09% month-to-date

--Down 63.57% year-to-date

--Down 90.79% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.50% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 8, 2021), when it traded at $0.243

--Down 79.38% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 24.04% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.061

--Down 4.10% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1735ET