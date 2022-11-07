Dogecoin Lost 4.10% to $0.114 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.005 today or 4.10% to $0.114

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 28, 2022, when it traded at $0.085

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 10.71% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 20, 2022, when it fell 12.11%

--Down 8.7% month-to-date

--Down 33.2% year-to-date

--Down 83.11% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.04% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 8, 2021), when it traded at $0.278

--Down 59.04% from its 52-week high of $0.278 on Nov. 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 127.44% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.112; lowest intraday level since Oct. 29, 2022, when it hit $0.083

--Down 5.38% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1729ET