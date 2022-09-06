Dogecoin Lost 4.76% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 4.76% to $0.059

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 18, 2022 when it traded at $0.050

--Largest percentage decrease since Aug. 26, 2022, when it dropped 5.19%

--Down two consecutive days, down 6.42% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 27, 2022, when it fell 8.9%

--Down 65.25% year-to-date

--Down 91.22% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.55% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 7, 2021), when it traded at $0.252

--Down 80.33% from its 52-week high of $0.301 on Oct. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 18.31% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.058; lowest intraday level since July 13, 2022 when it hit $0.058

--Down 6.44% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Aug. 26, 2022, when it was down as much as 6.95%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1730ET